‘Launch of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Thailand will boost tourist flow between two countries’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The opening of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Thailand will boost the tourist flow between the two countries,” Deputy Governor of Tourism Authority of T

“This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. We had a fruitful meeting with the representatives of Heydar Aliyev International Airport and Silk Way travel company with whom we discussed ways of promoting two-way tourism between Azerbaijan and Thailand. To me, Azerbaijan, especially Baku, is a very beautiful city with great potential to attract the attention of Thai people, to let them to come here and experience culture and history of Azerbaijan. You have a beautiful country and an exciting city. But Thai people don’t know much about this country. If the Thai people will be more informed about your country, they would like to come here,” she said.

Srisuda Wanapinyosak mentioned that about 2000 Azerbaijani tourists travel to Thailand every year. “But there is a great potential to increase this number if we have a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Thailand. I believe the number of tourists will increase a lot due to the direct flight between the two countries. Thanks to the direct flights Thai and Azerbaijani people will easily travel to both countries," she added.

News.Az

News.Az