Laura Cooper participates in the discussions on "The Caspian Region in the COVID-19 Era: Implications for Security Policy and Regional Cooperation" (VIDEO)

On August 11, the Caspian Policy Center (CPC) brought together top foreign policy experts from the U.S. Departments of Defense, State, Customs, and Border Protection, and senior international security and public policy experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to discuss the COVID-19 Implications for security policy and regional cooperation in the Greater Caspian Region.

Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia at the U.S. Department of Defense has participated in the discussions.

