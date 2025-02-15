Lavrov, Rubio hold phone conversation at Washington's initiative — Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A telephone conversation between Russian and US foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio, has been at Washington's initiative, News.az reports citing TASS.

"A telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries was held at the initiative of the American side," the Russian Foreign Ministry has told TASS.

They have agreed to establish a communication channel aimed at addressing the longstanding issues in US-Russian relations.

"In the wake of the telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States on February 12, the foreign ministers agreed to maintain a communication channel to tackle the accumulated challenges in Russian-American relations. This initiative seeks to eliminate the unilateral barriers inherited from the previous administration, paving the way for mutually beneficial trade, economic, and investment cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"They agreed on regular contacts, including those for preparations for a Russian-American summit meeting," the ministry said.

News.Az