Lavrov-Rubio meeting postponed indefinitely - media

The planned meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, arranged over the past few days, has been postponed indefinitely, according to White House sources, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The reason for the delay and whether the meeting will take place later this week remain unclear.

On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed that no agreement had been reached on the timing or location for the talks, which are still under consideration. According to CNN, Lavrov and Rubio differ on approaches to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. The impact of the postponement on the proposed meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Budapest is also uncertain.

Following a recent phone call between Lavrov and Rubio, U.S. officials concluded that Russia’s stance on Ukraine had not changed. As a result, Rubio is currently unlikely to recommend a Putin-Trump meeting next week, although he and Lavrov may speak by phone again in the coming days.

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Lavrov and Rubio had discussed concrete steps to implement understandings reached during the October 16 call between Putin and Trump. After that conversation, Trump indicated that the leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov added that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparations for the summit, potentially to be held in the Hungarian capital.

