Putin-Trump meeting to be prepared in multiple stages, says Kremlin

Speaking at a press briefing, Peskov explained that the leaders of both countries' diplomatic agencies are working through a wide range of issues in advance of the potential talks, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"The thing is that the issue will be worked out by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Rubio," the Kremlin official noted. "First, they will have a phone conversation and meet, and hold discussions on the topic, begin discuss all issues," he noted.

"There are a lot of issues – it is necessary to determine negotiating teams," Peskov said. "Everything will be in stages," Peskov added.