Lavrov updates Iran on Russia-US talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has updated Iran on the recent negotiations between Russia and the US, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Araqchi gave details of the talks with his Russian counterpart, who visited Tehran on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

He said they have held “very extensive” negotiations about all regional issues and a broad range of bilateral affairs.

Lavrov has given a detailed report about the negotiations between Russia and the US and also on his talks with other sides, Araqchi added.

The Iranian foreign minister also dismissed rumors that his Russian counterpart has conveyed a message for Iran.

On the talks about Iran’s nuclear program, Araqchi said a new round of negotiations with the European troika began in Switzerland’s Geneva two days ago.

The talks between Iran and the UK, France and Germany revolved around the nuclear and a number of other issues, he added.

“The talks with Europe will continue despite the ups and downs. There are multiple questions and points that need to be answered, so the negotiations will go on,” Araqchi stated.

Last month, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the negotiations with the European countries were confined to the nuclear issue.

News.Az