Layer Brett price prediction: More explosive than PEPE and bigger than Shiba Inu, say experts

Layer Brett price prediction: More explosive than PEPE and bigger than Shiba Inu, say experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meme coins have a history of delivering jaw-dropping returns—Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE (PEPE) each turned small stakes into fortunes. As these market veterans lose steam, a new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is being tipped as the next 100x altcoin.

Combining meme energy with Ethereum Layer-2 utility, a capped supply, and staking rewards, Layer Brett price predictions point to astronomical gains, with analysts saying this new viral meme coin could be more explosive than Pepe and Shiba Inu.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) Price Prediction: The case for 100x gains

Analysts believe Layer Brett (LBRETT) could climb to $0.47 in the short term, a staggering 10,000% increase from its current presale levels. The long-term outlook is even more exciting. If momentum and adoption continue, experts say LBRETT could realistically reach $1, splashing gigantic gains of 21,000% to early adopters!

LBRETT’s bullish case lies in its fundamentals. As an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution, it lowers gas fees and speeds up transactions, giving it real utility that PEPE and SHIB lack.

The token’s small supply of 10 billion makes it scarce, and its staking rewards of up to 20,000% incentivize long-term holding, reducing sell pressure while generating passive yields for bagholders.

Most importantly, its small cap and tight circulating supply mean it can deliver explosive returns without ever approaching PEPE’s $4.4 billion valuation or SHIB’s $7.4 billion dominance. In short, LBRETT is positioned to combine meme virality with lasting infrastructure value, which is why analysts are praising it as an unmatched growth beast!.

PEPE Coin (PEPE) loses its market footing

PEPE Coin (PEPE) skyrocketed to an ATH of $0.000028 last year, blessing early adopters with gigantic yields. But that surge was short-lived. Without fundamentals to anchor growth, PEPE has been on a downward slide this year.

At current rates, it has lost nearly 65% from its recent highs, with its bloated supply of 420 trillion tokens and a hefty $4.4 billion market cap making sustained rallies increasingly difficult. What was once the hottest meme coin of 2023 is now struggling for relevance in 2025.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Once viral, but now crumbling

From its tiny launch price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared to an ATH of $0.000088 in 2021, turning a few dollars into millions with an astonishing 43,800,000% return!

But the glory days have long passed. Trading now at $0.0000126, SHIB is still down more than 85% from its highs. Developers have introduced token burns and rolled out ecosystem projects like Shibarium. Yet, despite these moves, SHIB has failed to reclaim serious momentum.

The SHIB narrative has shifted from explosive growth to survival, as investors grow wary of its inability to capture steam despite bullish market conditions.

Why Layer Brett could outshine SHIB and PEPE

PEPE had hype but no fundamentals. Shiba Inu had virality but got buried under a bloated supply. Layer Brett blends the best of both worlds—the cultural energy of a meme coin with the scarcity, generous staking rewards, and Layer-2 infrastructure utility that can sustain long-term adoption.

That positions LBRETT as the next 100x meme coin that could break the meme coins’ boom-and-bust cycle by offering real staying power. If analysts are right, LBRETT could be more explosive than PEPE and bigger than SHIB—without repeating their mistakes.

Whales have already poured over $850,000 into the Layer Brett presale, underscoring their confidence in the project just a few days after its debut in the ICO market. Don’t let this 100x opportunity pass. Grab your LBRETT share at the $0.0047 floor price!

Can You Afford To Miss LBRETT’s Climb To Crypto Stardom? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today!



Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az