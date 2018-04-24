Leader of Karabakh separatists called on Pashinyan for dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the Karabakh separatists Bako Sahakyan during the meeting with Leader of the Armenian opposition Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to resolve the disputable issues through dialogue. APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Bako Sahakyan met with the founder of the Civil Covenant party, Nikol Pashinyan, who touched upon the internal political situation in Armenia and stressed the need to resolve all disputes through dialogue and within the framework of the law, as well as maintaining stability in the country," the statement said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Pashinyan-led party, Tigran Avinyan, told RIA Novosti that the negotiations scheduled for Wednesday between the oppositionist and the interim Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan were canceled. When they take place, it is not yet known, he added.

Pashinyan said that the negotiations should discuss the transfer of power without shocks after the announced resignation of Sargsyan. He noted that the opposition is seeking the election of a candidate from the people's prime minister, forming an interim government and holding early parliamentary elections.

News.Az

