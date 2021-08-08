Leadership of Defense Ministry visited military units being constructed in liberated territories (VIDEO)
In order to execute the corresponding order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited several military units being constructed in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions.
Having checked the progress of construction work, the Minister of Defense gave relevant instructions regarding the quality of construction and its timely completion.