Lebanon prohibits use of pagers, walkie-talkies on flights

Lebanon's director general of civil aviation on Thursday banned pagers and walkie-talkies on flights after pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near-simultaneously Tuesday in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 37 people, including an 8-year-old girl, and wounding several thousand, according to a statement published on the National News Agency (NNA).

"Any such devices found will be confiscated by airport security," it added.The rule is effective immediately and applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo.Lebanon and Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, say Israel carried out the attack.Israel has not claimed responsibility.The Lebanese army said on Thursday it was blowing up pagers and suspicious telecom devices in controlled blasts in different areas. It called on citizens to report any suspicious devices.

