Lecture on Azerbaijan's foreign policy delivered at Geneva Centre for Security Policy

Organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland, the event was attended by GCSP professors and researchers, participants who attend the courses of the center, as well as students of the University of Geneva and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Hikmat Hajiyev informed the audience about the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, the country’s foreign policy and the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service this year. He emphasized that Azerbaijan pursues a foreign policy based on national interests under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of the department noted that the main security issue faced by Azerbaijan after regaining its independence was Armenia's military aggression against the country, as a result of which 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands were occupied and about one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs.

Hajiyev also highlighted the current socio-economic reforms in the country and Azerbaijan-initiated global energy and transport projects of regional and international importance.

Hikmat Hajiyev also responded to students' questions.

