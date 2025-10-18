Legendary MMA coach Duke Roufus dies at 55

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former kickboxing champion and one of the most respected figures in mixed martial arts, Duke Roufus, has died at the age of 55.

According to his longtime friend and business partner Scott Joffe, Roufus passed away in his sleep on Thursday. He was the founder of Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee, a gym that produced several world champions, including Anthony Pettis, Sergio Pettis, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

“Today, the Roufusport family and martial arts world was stunned by the heartbreaking news that Duke Roufus, world-renowned top MMA coach, founder and namesake of Roufusport MMA Academy, passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Joffe wrote on Facebook. “He was more than a trainer — he was a mentor, innovator, father and friend whose influence transformed the landscape of mixed martial arts.”

Roufus was best known for his close relationship with the Pettis brothers, especially Anthony Pettis, the former UFC lightweight champion.

“When my dad was killed, you took me in and became my father,” Anthony wrote on Instagram. “Together we did the impossible and made it to the top. I’ll always make you proud and keep your legacy alive.”

Before his coaching career, Roufus was a decorated kickboxer, following in the footsteps of his brother Rick Roufus. He won titles in multiple organizations, including WKA, WAKO, WKBA, KICK, and IKF.

