UFC 320 results: Key highlights from Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 card

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alex Pereira is an old kickerboxer? Think again.

Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title at UFC 320 in Las Vegas on Oct. 4, defeating Magomed Ankalaev by first-round TKO in their rematch and avenging his earlier loss, News.Az reports citing the USA Today.

The victory also served as a response to Ankalaev’s coach, Sukhrab Magomedov, who had dismissed Pereira before the fight, saying, “He’s an old kickboxer with no speed. Powerful punch? Alex has one, but not the kind that can really knock you out.”

Before Pereira’s loss to Ankalaev in March, he had won seven of his past eight fights by knockout.

Now make it eight knockouts in his last 10 fights. The latest stoppage took place at T-Mobile Arena and started with a brutal right hand. That helped drop Ankalaev to the canvas, at which point Pereira essentially beat the Russian into submission before the referee stepped the fight at 1:20 of the first round.

Expert MLB daily picks: Unique MLB betting insights only at USA TODAY

Pereira, the 38-year-old Brazilian, looked significantly better than he did in March during their first fight, when he lost to Ankalaev by unanimous decision.

Pereira improved to 13-3. Magomedov, the 33-year-old Russian, fell to 21-2-1.

Alex Pereira offers post-fight thoughts

Though Alex Pereira did not deliver his prepared speech, he did answer a couple of questions from Joe Rogan.

When asked about marching down, Pereira said, “Vengeance is never a good thing. It’s kind of a poison sometimes. I told everyone I was not in a good condition last time. Nobody believed it. You saw it.’’

Indeed, Pereria had said he was at only 40 percent when he lost to Ankalaev by unanimous decision March 8 in their first fight.

On Ankalaev showing no response to Pereira’s first-round attack: “It didn’t surprise. I saw that in the first fight, I don’t like to make excuses, but I’ve been saying I wasn’t well that night, but tonight I’m very well.’’

Alex Pereira honors Jon Jones’ brother

Alex Pereira, during his post-fight interview inside the Octagon, said he had a speech prepared before the fight. But the speech went undelivered. He instead used the moment to honor Arthur Jones, the brother of UFC legend Jon Jones who died Oct. 3.

“I want to given my respect to Jon Jones and his whole family and I want to ask everyone here and everyone at home to take a moment of silence for his brother,’’ Pereira, who speaks Portuguese, said through a translator.

Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira results: Pereira wins

Round 1: Magomed Ankalaev emerges to boos with Alex Pereira the clear crowd favorite, and the action commences. Pereira comes out aggressive and Ankalaev responds with kicks to the body. Pereira responds with a couple of leg kicks and Ankalaves answers with punches. Pereira tries to find the distance and lands a big right. Down goes Ankalaev. He tries to cover up as Pereira pummels away with the ground and pound. The referee halts the fight! It’s over! Pereira by TKO!

Merab Dvalishvili def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision

Maybe someone can beat Merab Dvalishvili. But for now, he looks unstoppable.

Dvalishvili defended his UFC bantamweight title against Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision and extended his winning streak to 14 matches.

The 34-year-old Georgian also made history by becoming the first UFC fighter to record 100 takedowns. Not only did he reach the century mark, he shattered it with 20 takedowns against Sandhagen that increased his career total to 117.

The judges scored the fight 49-45, 49-45, 49-46 for the machine.

Dvalishvili improved his record to 21-4 and Sandhagen’s record dropped to 18-6.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, for bantamweight title

Round 1: Does Cory Sandhagen look as skinny to everyone else as he does to me? That’s super skinny compared to his opponent, the muscled Merab Dvalishvili. And away they go, the two fighters with contrasting builds. Sandhagen looking to use his height advantage with that jab and a kick. Dvalishvili barrels in with a combination but gets hit with a kick. Sandhagen lands a couple of lefts and yet another. Sandhagen lands an uppercut and Dvalishvili lands big and wraps up Sandhagen. But he can’t get Sandhagen down while Sandhagen lands punches. Now Dvalishvili finally gets the takedown before they separate. Sandhagen lands again and he’s fighting smartly, landing punches and capitalizing on his length. Sandhagen 10, Dvalishvili 9.

Does Cory Sandhagen look as skinny to everyone else as he does to me? That’s super skinny compared to his opponent, the muscled Merab Dvalishvili. And away they go, the two fighters with contrasting builds. Sandhagen looking to use his height advantage with that jab and a kick. Dvalishvili barrels in with a combination but gets hit with a kick. Sandhagen lands a couple of lefts and yet another. Sandhagen lands an uppercut and Dvalishvili lands big and wraps up Sandhagen. But he can’t get Sandhagen down while Sandhagen lands punches. Now Dvalishvili finally gets the takedown before they separate. Sandhagen lands again and he’s fighting smartly, landing punches and capitalizing on his length. Sandhagen 10, Dvalishvili 9. Round 2: Sandhagen bleeding from the right side of his nose. And suddenly he’s under pressure with Dvalishvili attempting the takedown. Sandhagen breaks free and unleashes a kick. Dvalishvili is getting aggressive and is pummeling Sandhagen. Sandhagen is on his feet, but Dvalishvili knees him in the head and the assault continues. Only halfway through the round and Sandhagen has somehow survived a beatdown. Dvalishvili takes down Sandhagen multiple times like a ragdoll. And again. Down again and Dvalishvili looks like he’s toying with Sandhagen. Sandhagen elbows Dvalishvili to the head but his reward: he’s up and down again! He’s now been taken down nine times and Dvalishvili has smashed the 100-mark for career takedowns. Dvalishvili 19, Sandhagen 18.

Sandhagen bleeding from the right side of his nose. And suddenly he’s under pressure with Dvalishvili attempting the takedown. Sandhagen breaks free and unleashes a kick. Dvalishvili is getting aggressive and is pummeling Sandhagen. Sandhagen is on his feet, but Dvalishvili knees him in the head and the assault continues. Only halfway through the round and Sandhagen has somehow survived a beatdown. Dvalishvili takes down Sandhagen multiple times like a ragdoll. And again. Down again and Dvalishvili looks like he’s toying with Sandhagen. Sandhagen elbows Dvalishvili to the head but his reward: he’s up and down again! He’s now been taken down nine times and Dvalishvili has smashed the 100-mark for career takedowns. Dvalishvili 19, Sandhagen 18. Round 3: Dvalishvili comes out aggressive and has Sandhagen against the fence. Looking for yet another takedown. Sandhagen gets away but eats a punch on his way out. Sandhagen making better use of the jab again. Another attempted takedown by Dvalishvili. Relentless. Sandhagen lands a head kick and Dvalishvili smiles. Then, guess what? Yes, he goes for another takedown. That’s his 22nd attempt. Sandhagen unleashes punches and Dvalishvili is backing up before taking Sandhagen down AGAIN! Now he’s kneeing Dvalishvili in the glutes. Those glutes must be screaming. Dvalishvili 29, Sandhagen 27.

Dvalishvili comes out aggressive and has Sandhagen against the fence. Looking for yet another takedown. Sandhagen gets away but eats a punch on his way out. Sandhagen making better use of the jab again. Another attempted takedown by Dvalishvili. Relentless. Sandhagen lands a head kick and Dvalishvili smiles. Then, guess what? Yes, he goes for another takedown. That’s his 22nd attempt. Sandhagen unleashes punches and Dvalishvili is backing up before taking Sandhagen down AGAIN! Now he’s kneeing Dvalishvili in the glutes. Those glutes must be screaming. Dvalishvili 29, Sandhagen 27. Round 4: Dvalishvili scores another takedown a minute into the round. What took so long, right? Sandhagen lands a left to the body. Sandhagen lands a body shot and Dvalishvili responds with his own shot. Crowd boos as Dvalishvili pins Sandhagen against the fence again. If they’re not booing, they’re yawning. Sandhagen lands a hard right and is close with a flying knee. Dvalishvili does what he does – ANOTHER takedown and he’s got his arms locked around Sandhagen’s neck. They get up, both smiling as Sandhagen avoids tapping out. Dvalishvili 39, Sandhagen 36.

Dvalishvili scores another takedown a minute into the round. What took so long, right? Sandhagen lands a left to the body. Sandhagen lands a body shot and Dvalishvili responds with his own shot. Crowd boos as Dvalishvili pins Sandhagen against the fence again. If they’re not booing, they’re yawning. Sandhagen lands a hard right and is close with a flying knee. Dvalishvili does what he does – ANOTHER takedown and he’s got his arms locked around Sandhagen’s neck. They get up, both smiling as Sandhagen avoids tapping out. Dvalishvili 39, Sandhagen 36. Round 5: Dvalishvili comes out stalking and they trade some solid shots. Dvalishvili scores another takedown. Have you heard about these takedowns? Yes, you have. Both fighters are on their feet and the punching resumes. Dvalishvili lands a hard right and now has Sandhagen on the ground. They separate and Dvalishvili land a parting shot. Sandhagen scores with a spinning kick but Dvalishvili looks in control. Sandhagen lands a hard right and Dvalishvili has opened up a cut around Sandhagen’s left eye. He’s a bloody mess with Dvalishvili onto of Sandhagen on the ground ... AGAIN! Less than a minute left as Sandhagen’s blood gets stretched across the canvas. And it’s over. Dvalishvili 49, Sandhagen 45.

Jiri Prochazka def. Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO

After a slow start, Jiri Prochazka turned a light heavyweight fight into a brawl and prevailed over Khalil Rountree in brutal fashion.

Elbows. Knees. Fists. Prochazka hit Rountree with everything in the third round before knocking a bloodied Rountree to the canvas and prompting the referee to stop the fight at 3:04 in the final round.

Rountree was largely in control of the first two rounds, but in the end looked like he was struggling to stand.

Prochazka, a 32-year-old from the Czech Republic, improved to 32-5-1. Rountree, a 35-year-old from Las Vegas, fell to 14-7.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., light heavyweight

Round 1: Jiri Prochazka opens with a weak leg kick. It’s Khalil Rountree Jr. who uses vicious kicks. They’re still feeling things out, touching hands and bouncing on their feet. Prochazka unleashes a kick to the body largely blocked by Rountree. Rountree throws fierce punches and catches Prochazka with a strong left. Rountree lands another shot, this one to the body, then lands a kick to the body. Rountree active with feet and fists. Prochazka on the defensive, then he lands a big knee to the head before Rountree responds. Action heating up. But Prochazka slipping and he’s caught by a headkick. Up go chants “USA, USA,’’ as Rountree looks in command. Rountree lands a combo. Rountree 10, Prochazka 9.

Jiri Prochazka opens with a weak leg kick. It’s Khalil Rountree Jr. who uses vicious kicks. They’re still feeling things out, touching hands and bouncing on their feet. Prochazka unleashes a kick to the body largely blocked by Rountree. Rountree throws fierce punches and catches Prochazka with a strong left. Rountree lands another shot, this one to the body, then lands a kick to the body. Rountree active with feet and fists. Prochazka on the defensive, then he lands a big knee to the head before Rountree responds. Action heating up. But Prochazka slipping and he’s caught by a headkick. Up go chants “USA, USA,’’ as Rountree looks in command. Rountree lands a combo. Rountree 10, Prochazka 9. Round 2: Prochazka comes out with a reddened body. Clearly Rountree hit the mark several times. Prochazka lands a spinning elbow as he finally capitalizes on aggression. But he looks unsteady. Rountree lands a hard right but maintains his distance. Prochazka lands a punch and eats one. Rountree appears ready for what’s coming. Rountree less active before throwing a combo. Neither land. Prochazka looking more aggressive. Prochazka throwing punches but without force. Rountree exhibiting decent defense, then lands left and a body kick but is bleeding from under his right eye as the round ends. Rountree 20, Prochazka 18.

Prochazka comes out with a reddened body. Clearly Rountree hit the mark several times. Prochazka lands a spinning elbow as he finally capitalizes on aggression. But he looks unsteady. Rountree lands a hard right but maintains his distance. Prochazka lands a punch and eats one. Rountree appears ready for what’s coming. Rountree less active before throwing a combo. Neither land. Prochazka looking more aggressive. Prochazka throwing punches but without force. Rountree exhibiting decent defense, then lands left and a body kick but is bleeding from under his right eye as the round ends. Rountree 20, Prochazka 18. Round 3: Prochazka comes out quick and pays for it. Rountree lands a hard left and looks much stronger than Prochazka. Prochazka landed a punch and now they’re trading big shots. Prochazka uses his feet and fists. Rountree backing up but slows him with a couple of shots. Prochazka is pounding Rountree and Rountree fits back. Or tries. Three minutes left and Rountree is suddenly in trouble as Prochazka knees Rountree, who looks like a mess. But heh elbows Prochazka. A total brawl ensuring and down goes Rountree! He’s done! The fight is over! It’s Prochazka by TKO!

Youssef Zalal def. Josh Emmett by submission (armbar)

Youssef Zalal didn’t need to duck and doge knockout shots from Josh Emmett. He took Emmett to the ground before that could happen and quickly finished things off by submission in the first round of their featherweight fight.

Zalal locked Emmett into an armbar, and the 40-year-old Emmett responded with a “verbal tap’’ at 1:38 of the first round rather than risk Zalal snapping Emmett’s left arm. After the fight, Zalal confirmed his strategy was to take down Emmett as fast as possible.

“I’m too smart for these guys,’’ he told Joe Rogan in postfight comments.

Zalal, a 29-year-old who was born in Morocco and lives in Denver, improved to 18-5-1. Emmett, the 40-year-old from Sacramento, California, fell to 19-6.

Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal, featherweight

Round 1: Youssef Zalas opens with a kick and backpedals. Josh Emmett is noticeably bigger, but Zalal quickly takes down Emmett. He’s on top of Emmett and in control as Emmett tries to hold onto Zalas’ right arm. Emmett looks in trouble, and his arm is in a vise grip. He taps! A verbal tap rather than risk his arm snapping. Wow. It’s Zalal by TKO!

Joe Pyfer def. Abus Magomedov by TKO

After the fight, Joe Pyfer offered a blunt assessment of the first round of his middleweight bout against Abus Magomedov.

“He kicked my ass,’’ Pyfer said. ‘’It’s all right.’’

It was all right for Pyfer because he made Magomedov pay in the second round, wrapping him up on the canvas, bloodying his face and then ending the fight by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:44 of the second round.

It delighted the crowd, which chanted “USA, USA’’ as Pyfer, a native of Philadelphia, vanquished Magomedov, who is from Germany.

Pyfer, 29, improved to 15-3. Magomedov, 35, fell to 28-7-1.

Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Round 1: "USA, USA," chants the crowd as Philadelphia’s Joe Pyfer circles with Abus Magomedov of Germany. They’re clinched against the fence, with Pyfer going for a takedown, and suddenly Magomedov ends up on top and trying to set up for ground and pound. The grappling has commenced two minutes into the round. Magomedov connects with a vicious left and now he’s on top of Pyfer’s back. Magomedov drops Pyfer to the canvas again and has his head in a leg scissors before Pyfer gets loose. Magomedov looks in total control as he delivers another right hand to the head. Pyfer separates and up go the chants of “USA, USA.’’ Magomedov responds with two nice lefts. Magomedov 10, Pyfer 9.

"USA, USA," chants the crowd as Philadelphia’s Joe Pyfer circles with Abus Magomedov of Germany. They’re clinched against the fence, with Pyfer going for a takedown, and suddenly Magomedov ends up on top and trying to set up for ground and pound. The grappling has commenced two minutes into the round. Magomedov connects with a vicious left and now he’s on top of Pyfer’s back. Magomedov drops Pyfer to the canvas again and has his head in a leg scissors before Pyfer gets loose. Magomedov looks in total control as he delivers another right hand to the head. Pyfer separates and up go the chants of “USA, USA.’’ Magomedov responds with two nice lefts. Magomedov 10, Pyfer 9. Round 2: Pyfer comes out stalking and throws two overhead rights, the second one dropping Magomedov to the canvas. Pyfer elbows Magomedov to the face. Up go the chants: “USA, USA,’’ Pyfer has Magomedov in a leg triangle and a bleeding Magomedov looks like a mess. Still 3 ½ minutes left in the round and Pyfer is in control Magomedov taps out! Pyfer wins by submission!

News.Az