Lenovo warns PC shipments face pressure from chip shortage

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has warned that a worsening global memory-chip shortage could put pressure on PC shipments, as rising component costs challenge the industry.

The world’s largest PC maker said it has already increased product prices to offset surging memory costs, while also accelerating investments in the fast-growing artificial intelligence inference market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The shortage, largely driven by booming demand for AI technologies, is tightening supply chains across the semiconductor sector. Industry analysts say the situation is squeezing profit margins and could threaten production targets for major PC manufacturers.

Despite the challenges, Lenovo reported strong top-line performance. The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 18% to $22.2 billion, beating market expectations of $20.6 billion.

However, net profit dropped 21% to $546 million, mainly due to a $285 million restructuring charge. The restructuring is aimed at strengthening Lenovo’s position in the AI inference market and is expected to reduce costs by up to $200 million over the next three years.

Executives say the company is shifting strategy to capture long-term growth opportunities in AI, even as short-term supply pressures continue to affect the broader PC market.

