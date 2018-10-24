Leyla Abdullayeva: Azerbaijan ready to sign an equitable agreement based on collective interests with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva was interviewed by Report news agency.

- How are the negotiations on the new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union going on? When are the next round of discussions planned?

Azerbaijan, along with the development of bilateral relations with foreign countries, attaches great importance to cooperation in the multilateral format.

There is a mutually beneficial cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan. Negotiations are currently underway to sign a new strategic agreement that will determine the legal framework for relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Negotiations proceed successfully. Azerbaijan is ready to sign an equitable agreement based on collective interests with the European Union. A new round of talks on the agreement will take place in Baku soon. We believe that this agreement will be of strategic nature.

With regard to cooperation with the European Union within the Eastern Partnership program, Azerbaijan benefits from this mechanism. By the way, each country has a unique way of development and its cooperation agenda in the context of its relations with the European Union. Moreover, EU's unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the context of the European Union Eastern Partnership countries, as well as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for us.

The first security dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union will be held in Baku later this month. What does official Baku expect from this dialogue?

The current negotiations between Azerbaijan and the European Union are aimed at signing a new comprehensive agreement, covering other areas beyond our energy cooperation. The security dialogue between the two sides at the end of the month is of great importance.

Azerbaijan and the European Union are strategic partners in the energy sector. Official Baku and Brussels signed an agreement in this area.The security dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union is a naturally occurring process in the development of bilateral relations. This dialogue will be based on issues in the interests and concern for both parties. If we talk about Azerbaijan's security, the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia remain the only problem today. That is, the use of force by neighboring Armenia against Azerbaijan. Of course, if there is any dialogue on security with the European Union, this conflict will be discussed.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the region in late October. Are there positive expectations from this visit?

After the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in New York, the Co-Chairs themselves stated that they will visit the region in the near future. At the same time, they noted that after this visit, efforts will be made to organize the next meeting between the parties.

We are hopeful that the co-chairs will visit the region soon, meet with the leadership of the country and discuss the latest situation around the conflict settlement in detail. Azerbaijan hopes that Armenia's new leadership will demonstrate its commitment to substantive talks.

