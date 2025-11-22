Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit farming enterprise in Lankaran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva visited the Citrus Valley farming enterprise in Lankaran, where they familiarised themselves with its operations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Raftara Shukurova, the owner of the enterprise, said Citrus Valley, one of Azerbaijan’s first agro-gastro-ecotourism destinations, welcomed more than 15,000 tourists in 2024. Visitors can observe agricultural activities, including fruit harvesting, taste local cuisine, and take part in master classes.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva reviewed the facilities, examined the products on display, met with staff members, and wished them success in their work.

