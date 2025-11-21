Leyla Aliyeva visits boarding school for children with disabilities in Lankaran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva visited a special boarding school for children with disabilities in the city of Lankaran on Friday.

Together with students and teachers, they first toured an exhibition of handicrafts dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s historic Victory in the 2020 Karabakh war, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They also visited the classrooms, training rooms, and recreation areas to observe how children’s leisure activities are organized.

As the only regional special boarding school for children with disabilities in the southern region, it offers specialized services, including education and rehabilitation for children diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, and intellectual disabilities. The school also provides accommodation, a service currently used by 34 children,

