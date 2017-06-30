Leyla Aliyeva visits Thalassemia Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has paid another visit to Thalassemia Center. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva chatted with children being treated at the Center, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva had a conversation with children and with their parents.

Head of the Department at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov spoke about care and attention of the Foundation to the Thalassemia Center.

Director of the Center Valeh Huseynov said the children being treated at the Center were provided with the necessary medicine. On behalf of the staff of the center and on parents` behalf Valeh Huseynov thanked Leyla Aliyeva for the attention and care.

On behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, children were given medicines.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed Thalassemia Center in Baku to create a qualified center and blood bank in Azerbaijan, prepare high-qualified personnel in the country, develop a voluntary donor service to provide safe and high quality blood to thalassemia-affected children, promote awareness-raising to prevent the expansion of thalassemia and enhance cooperation with foreign countries in fighting thalassemia.

