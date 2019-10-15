Leyla Aliyeva’s book of poems published in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish version of the book of poems “You are like a flame” by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, poetess Leyla Aliyeva has been published in Ank

The book was published by the Eurasian Writers Union as part of the "Promoting Azerbaijani literature” project” led by founder of Kaspi Education Company, PhD Sona Valiyeva.

The editor of the book is head of AZERTAC’s Turkey bureau, PhD in Political Sciences Sabir Shakhtakhti. The poems were translated into the Anatolian Turkish by famous translator and writer Matin Yildirim.

News.Az

News.Az