Switzerland to vote on controversial immigration cap plan

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The Swiss are set to vote on Sunday on a divisive anti-immigration proposal that would cap the country’s population, with expectations that the outcome will be closely contested and warnings of potential “chaos” if it is approved, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The initiative, put forward by the hard-right Swiss People’s Party (SVP), would require significant reductions in immigration. Critics caution that such cuts could severely damage large parts of the economy and strain Switzerland’s relationship with the European Union, its primary trading partner.

The proposal, titled “No to a Switzerland with 10 million!”, seeks to cap the population of the wealthy Alpine nation—currently about 9.1 million—below 10 million until 2050.

In a country where more than a quarter of residents are foreign nationals, approval of the initiative would sharply restrict immigration.

The SVP argues that such measures are necessary, attributing a range of issues to what it calls “mass immigration,” including housing shortages, rising rents, overcrowded trains, and traffic congestion.

One campaign poster states, “Nine out of 10 apartments being built for immigrants,” while another urges voters to “Protect Switzerland.”

“Switzerland is a small country that cannot be expanded,” SVP parliamentarian Yvan Pahud told AFP, adding, “We do not want to welcome all of Europe.”

The proposal, introduced under Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, is facing widespread opposition from the government, parliament, and multiple sectors of the economy.

However, opinion polls indicate the race remains tight. The latest gfs.bern survey shows opposition gaining ground, with the “No” camp at 52 percent.

Pollsters also note that earlier surveys showing a similar trend were conducted before a violent incident near Zurich on May 28, in which a knife-wielding Turkish-Swiss man injured three people in what authorities described as a “terrorist” attack. Analysts suggest the incident could “mobilise some voters,” according to Martina Mousson of gfs.bern, who predicted a close result.

Opponents have described the initiative as a “chaos initiative,” warning of serious and far-reaching consequences if it passes.

Business groups are strongly opposed. Cristina Gaggini of the Swiss Enterprise Federation said the entire business community is “fiercely opposed,” warning of worsening labour shortages and risks to Switzerland’s trade relationship with the EU.

Concerns have also been raised in the healthcare sector, where foreign nationals make up nearly half of all doctors. Experts warn that medical services could be strained and that the “risk of mortality” could increase if the initiative is approved.

News.Az