Libya declares 3 days of mourning after army chief dies in plane crash

In a statement, the government expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to their colleagues in the Libyan Armed Forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It said all state institutions would fly flags at half-mast, and official ceremonies and celebrations would be suspended during the mourning period.

The private jet carrying the officials crashed on Tuesday shortly after taking off from Ankara. Turkish gendarmerie units located the wreckage of the Falcon 50 jet near Kesikkavak village in Ankara’s Haymana district, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah confirmed the deaths, saying al-Haddad and several senior military officials were killed while returning from an official visit to Türkiye. He added that the government would investigate “the circumstances of the accident.”

Also on Tuesday, Libya’s eastern-based Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, extended its condolences over the tragic crash.

Libya has remained politically divided since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi, split between the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli and the eastern administration backed by the Libyan National Army under Haftar.