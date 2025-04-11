Lightning, hailstorms claim at least 25 lives in India

At least 25 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes and hailstorms across several districts in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Thursday, according to official reports.

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a monetary relief of 400,000 Indian Rupees (4,649 U.S. dollars) to each family of the deceased, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Similar deaths have been reported from the state over the past two days.

The meteorological department issued an Orange Alert in 13 districts in Bihar, directing locals to be prepared for rough weather over the next two days.

News.Az