Lightning in northern Uganda leaves 14 dead and 34 injured, according to police

Fourteen people were killed and 34 others injured when lightning struck a prayer gathering in Lamwo District, northern Uganda, police said on Sunday, News.Az reports citing .

The lightning struck on Saturday evening at the Palabek Refugee Settlement as people gathered for prayers, said Police Spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma."The victims, yet to be identified, had gathered for prayers when the rain started around 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), and the lightning thunder struck at 5:30 p.m. (1430GMT). Victims were evacuated to Paluda Health Center III," Kituuma said in a post on X.The refugee settlement camp is home to many refugees from neighboring South Sudan.A similar lightning incident in July struck Uganda's northwestern Nebbi district, injuring 77 students gathered for a sports competition.Weather authorities have issued warnings of lightning, floods, and landslides in some mountainous areas as the rainy season continues.

