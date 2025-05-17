Lightning strikes leave 14 dead in eastern India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured by lightning strikes in India’s eastern state of Odisha on Friday, officials reported on Saturday.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state Friday afternoon, affecting several districts, including Koraput, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Gajapati, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for inclement weather with rain, thunderstorms and lightning activities in the state.

Every year, with the onset of monsoon season, hundreds die in lightning incidents in India.

