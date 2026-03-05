Yandex metrika counter

Limited flight operations resume at Abu Dhabi airport

Limited flight operations resume at Abu Dhabi airport

Limited flight operations have resumed at Zayed International Airport, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The UAE’s two flag carriers, Emirates and Etihad Airways, are set to operate a limited number of flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi through the country’s designated safe air corridors, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities said the partial resumption of services aims to gradually restore air travel operations while ensuring safety amid ongoing regional disruptions.


