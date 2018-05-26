Limited infrastructure areas in Baku are equipped with telecommunication services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Telephone Communication LLC (Baktelecom) has expanded the scope of wireless communication (LTE - Long Term Evolution) technology that provides Baku with telecommunication services for limited infrastructure areas.

Thus, Baktelecom is already completing the first phase of the implementation of LTE technology.

At the initial stage, it was put into operation Savalan residential area, Mardakan, Shuvalan, Bilgah, Albaliliq, Bina, Hovsan, Yeni Ramana, Yeni Surakhani, Sabunchu, Zabrat, Gala, Buzovna, Pirshagi, Binagadi, Garadagh and in some parts of Badamdar.

Bilajari, Zira, Turkan, Mashtaga, Nardaran, Garachukhur, Keshla, Vorovski residential area of Rasulzade settlement, Hazi Aslanov and Ahmadli will be included in the coverage area of ​​the wireless communications network before the summer season.

The new wireless communication standard offered by Baktelecom is selected by the advantage of alternative technologies used by the population. The broadband wireless network is transmitted to the receivers acquired by the Subscribers through transmitters from the base stations installed in the respective areas. As a result, LTE technology, based on IP technology, provides high speed data transmission and flexible telecommunication services for limited infrastructure areas.

Devices that support telephone, internet and other multimedia services in the areas covered by the LTE network can be obtained from telecommunication service centers. Subscriber can get the equipment free of charge if he has paid 1 year prepaid internet package for 25 AZN.

LTE technology has a data rate of up to 100 mb and is considered one of the most promising wireless technologies.

News.Az

News.Az