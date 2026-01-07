Lionel Messi eyes owning a club, rules out coaching

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi has revealed that his post-playing ambitions lean toward club ownership rather than coaching, though he remains open to management roles. The soccer superstar, 38, recently led Inter Miami to its first-ever MLS Cup, putting in standout performances throughout the playoffs.

In a recent interview with Argentine streaming channel Luzu TV, Messi said he doesn’t see himself as a coach. Instead, he would like to own a club, start from the lower divisions, and nurture young talent, similar to his existing venture with former teammate Luis Suárez in Uruguay’s fourth division team, Deportivo LSM, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I don’t see myself as a coach,” Messi said. “I like the idea of being a manager, but I’d prefer to be an owner. I’d like to have my own club, start from the bottom, and make it grow. To be able to give the kids the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that’s what would appeal to me most.”

Messi also reflected on his personal life, admitting he enjoys solitude and values a structured routine, despite the chaos of family life with three children.

Before focusing on his post-football plans, Messi will participate in the 2026 World Cup, likely his final tournament for Argentina. He hopes to defend the title his team won in 2022, praising the national squad’s mentality and teamwork. “We’re an amazing group that gets along very well…Everyone gives their all, and that’s a huge strength of this group and this national team,” he said.

Messi’s comments highlight a desire to leave a lasting legacy off the pitch, giving young players opportunities while continuing to inspire fans around the world.

