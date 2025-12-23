Lionel Messi’s sister injured in serious road accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol, has reportedly been injured in a road traffic accident.

Messi’s sister has postponed her wedding, which was scheduled for January 3, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Maria Sol Messi is said to have suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including spinal fractures and burns. As a result of her condition, the wedding to a member of Inter Miami’s coaching staff has been suspended while she receives medical treatment and recovers.

Argentinian TV journalist and presenter Angel de Brito said the football star’s mum had told him the 32-year-old was “out of danger” but now needed a long period of rehabilitation.

She crashed the vehicle she was driving in Miami after losing control and hitting a wall.

Angel, speaking on America TV programme LAM, said as he read messages on his mobile: “Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina on January 3 and she’s going to have to suspend it.

“She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat as well as displacement of vertebrae.

“She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario.

“I asked her mum Celia Cuccittini because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay.

“She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist.

“The wedding is going to be put back.

“Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall.”

Although it is being reported in Argentina she was driving a pick-up truck, Angel initially said after contact with the family that he thought the burns she suffered had come from falling off a motorbike, although this has not been confirmed.

Maria Sol was due to marry Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a member of the coaching staff of Inter Miami‘s under-19 team, in her native city of Rosario, on January 3.

Her famous brother also celebrated his wedding to Antonela Roccuzzo in the Argentinian city.

The whole Messi family including the Inter Miami and former Barcelona star were due to attend.

Like Lionel and his wife, Maria Sol and her boyfriend met when they were young as they both grew up in the same neighbourhood.

The clothing designer and entrepreneur has always kept a low profile.

She lived in Spain for a while before returning to Argentina to develop her own projects.

News.Az