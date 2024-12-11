Lionel Messi thanks Azerbaijan for warm welcome

Lionel Messi thanks Azerbaijan for warm welcome

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami FC, expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for a warm welcoming.

"I would like to thank Azerbaijan for such a warm welcome," Messi said at an event held at Baku Crystal Hall on Wednesday, News.Az reports.This marks Messi's first visit to Azerbaijan, where he also shared his appreciation, stating, "I learned a lot about the people and culture of Azerbaijan."Baku Crystal Hall hosted an event with the participation of world-renowned football icon Lionel Messi.Fans warmly welcomed football legend Messi, accompanied by his teammates from Inter Miami – football stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.The event also featured the screening of a film showcasing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Champion’s inspiring journey and challenges in football.Proceeds from ticket sales are set to benefit charitable causes.

