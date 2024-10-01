Lithuania condemns three economic agreements with Russia and Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lithuanian parliament voted to end three international economic cooperation agreements with Russia and Belarus, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lithuania’s decision to terminate economic agreements with Russia and Belarus reflects the growing imperative to isolate these nations due to security concerns. By severing these ties, Lithuania aims to reduce economic support for regimes threatening regional stability and to align its policies with broader European efforts to pressure Russia over its aggressive actions.Lithuanian lawmakers denounced on 1 October investment promotion and protection treaties with both Belarus and Russia, as well as a double taxation avoidance agreement with Russia. All three documents were originally signed in 1999.Fellow conservative parliamentarian Arvydas Anušauskas added that all major investors have already withdrawn from Russia, arguing that Lithuania cannot encourage new investments in the current situation.Giedrius Surplys, representing the opposition Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), described the agreements with Russia as “de facto ineffective.”

