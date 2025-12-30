Lithuania extends Russia transit ban until 2027

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania has extended its ban on the transit of certain goods to Russia through its territory until January 2, 2027, citing security concerns and the risk of military use.

The restrictions apply to the road transit of dual-use goods, which Lithuanian authorities say could be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The move is aimed at strengthening regional and European security and tightening enforcement of international sanctions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy said earlier measures have already reduced the flow of goods to Russia and Belarus, but warned that attempts to circumvent sanctions remain a persistent risk. Extending the restrictions is expected to improve oversight and limit violations.

Looking ahead, Lithuania plans to introduce additional export control mechanisms for high-risk goods in line with European Union regulations, further tightening monitoring and compliance.

The decision underscores Lithuania’s broader security posture amid heightened regional tensions. The government has recently announced plans for a new military training ground in the Suwałki Corridor, a strategically sensitive area near the border with Belarus, and has maintained heightened security measures in response to cross-border threats.

News.Az