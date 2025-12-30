Explosions rock Odesa as ballistic threat issued

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were heard in Odesa overnight as Ukrainian authorities declared a ballistic missile threat across the country’s southern, northern, and eastern regions.

The head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said the city was under attack by Russian forces, urging residents to remain in shelters and safe locations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, reporters in Odesa confirmed hearing loud blasts, while the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a possible use of ballistic weapons targeting multiple regions.

Ukraine’s air raid alert map later showed a widespread ballistic threat covering large parts of the country, underscoring the heightened security risk overnight.

