Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City all in Premier League midweek action

There are five vital games in the Premier League on Wednesday night which could give Liverpool the chance to further tighten its grip on this season's title race, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Arne Slot's side opened an 11-point gap over second-placed Arsenal at the weekend, winning 2-0 away to Manchester City while Arsenal slipped to defeat at home to West Ham.

Liverpool is at home to a Newcastle side that has shown itself to be dangerous but also inconsistent. Their 4-3 victory over Nottingham Forest showcased this unpredictability, as they surged to a 4-1 lead by half-time, but had to hold on desperately to secure the win.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak will be the main threat to Liverpool, which has Mohamed Salah in red-hot form.

Third-placed Forest hosts Arsenal in what looks to be an evenly balanced game, especially considering Arsenal's injuries in attack, with Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all missing.

11 points already looks a lot for Arsenal to make up on Liverpool, but if the gap widens further, the title race really will be over.

Tottenham has won its last two games, but it's hard to know what to expect from its home game against Manchester City. City was comfortably beaten by Liverpool on Sunday and this is starting to look like a season too many for players such as Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, but coach Pep Guardiola was still bullish about the future after Sunday's defeat.

Much may depend on whether City's Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish are able to feature after recovering from knee injuries.

Talk of further cuts to staff and conditions at Old Trafford has added to the gloom around Manchester United ahead of their home tie with Ipswich Town, who could end the day eight points adrift of safety if they lose and Wolverhampton Wanderers beats Fulham on Tuesday.

Wednesday's final game sees Brentford host Everton in a game between two sides in good form, with the visitors in impressive form since David Moyes' return to the club.

News.Az