London underground explosion was a terrorist incident, Met police confirm

An explosion that injured 22 people at Parsons Green underground station in west London was a terrorist incident, the Metropolitan police have said.

Commuters on a tube train reported hearing a bang and seeing a fireball flying down the carriage during Friday morning rush hour. Pictures and videos, purporting to be from one of the carriages, showed flames coming out of a carrier bag containing a white bucket, according to The Guardian.

Police later confirmed the blast was from an improvised explosive device. Investigators have recovered what appears to be a circuit board from the scene and are examining it for clues.

NHS England said 22 people were receiving treatment at three hospitals and an urgent care centre in Parsons Green. None were thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition.

