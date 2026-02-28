Radiohead demands ICE remove song from video

+ ↺ − 16 px

British rock band Radiohead has demanded that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) remove a promotional video that used its song without permission.

The agency recently shared a video on social media featuring a version of Radiohead’s 1997 track Let Down. The soundtrack played over a montage of violent incidents that ICE attributed to immigrants in the United States illegally, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a sharply worded statement sent to media outlets, the band criticized the use of its music and called for the video to be taken down immediately.

“We demand that the amateurs in control of the ICE social media account take it down. It ain't funny, this song means a lot to us and other people, and you don't get to appropriate it without a fight,” the band said.

Radiohead stated that the song was used without authorization.

ICE did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The controversy comes amid heightened debate over immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump. His administration has intensified deportation efforts and expanded ICE operations, moves that human rights groups say have created fear within immigrant and minority communities.

Rights advocates have also raised concerns about detention conditions and due process protections. Since the start of 2026, at least eight people have reportedly died in ICE detention facilities, following dozens of deaths last year.

The administration has defended the crackdown as necessary to combat illegal immigration and strengthen domestic security.

News.Az