No radiological impact detected, UN nuclear watchdog says

The United Nations nuclear watchdog announced on Saturday that no radiological impact was detected following military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran or subsequent retaliatory responses in the region.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not confirmed if Iranian nuclear sites were among the targets but continues to monitor the events closely, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The IAEA has urged all involved parties to exercise restraint, warning against any actions that could pose nuclear safety risks to populations in the Middle East.

