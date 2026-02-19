Explosion in Santiago leaves at least 3 dead

Explosion in Santiago leaves at least 3 dead

An explosion in Chile’s capital has left at least three people dead and 10 others injured.

Authorities have not yet released full details about the cause of the blast or the condition of the injured, News.Az reports, citing local radio station Bio Bio.

Emergency services responded to the scene as officials began assessing the damage and investigating the incident.

Further information is expected as the situation develops.

