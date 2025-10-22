L’Oreal shares set to drop 6% after Q3 sales miss

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of French cosmetics giant L’Oreal (OREP.PA) are expected to fall around 6% in premarket trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, following a weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales report.

The company, headquartered in Clichy, near Paris, missed analysts’ revenue forecasts, raising concerns about its growth momentum in the current economic environment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investors will be closely watching L’Oreal’s next steps, as the beauty sector faces increasing competition and shifting consumer trends.

News.Az