Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv flight restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lufthansa Group said on Thursday that it has extended the suspension of night flight operations to and from Tel Aviv through February 3 and will continue to avoid flying over Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

“Until Tuesday, February 3, Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tel Aviv will operate as daytime flights,” a company spokesperson said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“This means that crews will return directly without staying overnight.”

The German carrier has also canceled all flights to Tehran through March 28, marking the end of the winter flight schedule, citing operational reasons. While Lufthansa Group aircraft will continue to avoid airspace over Iran and Iraq, the airline said that parts of Bahrain’s airspace can once again be used.

The spokesperson added that Lufthansa Group is closely monitoring developments in the region and will reassess the situation in the coming days. Passengers affected by the changes will be automatically rebooked and contacted proactively by the airline.

News.Az