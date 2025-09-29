+ ↺ − 16 px

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) opens new tab will cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 20230 through digitalization, automation and process consolidation, the German airline said on Monday as part of its capital markets day, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The German company also set new mid-term targets for 2028 and 20230.

It expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin of 8% to 10%, and its free cash flow is expected to generate over 2.5 billion euros per year.

