Lukashenko: Azerbaijan’s high achievements are an example for many states

  • Politics
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Republic Day, APA r

The letter reads as follows:

“Please accept my most heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the people of the Republic of Belarus and on my own behalf on your country’s national holiday - Republic Day. The high achievements of your country in various fields are recognized by the world community and are an example for many states. I am convinced that our mutual desire to develop an active bilateral dialogue will further promote the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial Belarusian-Azerbaijani cooperation. With all my heart, dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health and happiness, new creative successes, and for the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, well-being and prosperity.”

President Ilham Aliyev also received congratulatory letters from Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yusuf bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen. 

