Lukashenko: Belarus plans to develop mobile phone with its own software

Belarus plans to develop a mobile phone with its own software, President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Friday.

He made the announcement at the Q&A session titled “Open Microphone with the President” with students of engineering and technical universities of Minsk, News.Az reports, citing BelTA. The head of state emphasized that the country produces modern buses and electric buses, cars, tractors and combine harvesters that can rival imported models in terms of quality. “We have made progress in microelectronics (we even developed our own laptop), in information technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, just to name a few. The country is moving forward, so are its people,” the president said.“We will also develop a mobile phone, there is a lot of talk about it now. We simply must do it, because gadgets have been turned into combat weapons, as you have seen recently. This is already a matter of national security,” Lukashenko added.

