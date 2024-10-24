Yandex metrika counter

Lukashenko: BRICS can accelerate end of Western dominance

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized BRICS' potential to challenge Western global dominance during the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

Lukashenko stated that BRICS by its potential can bring the end of the West's dominance closer, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"BRICS is an association of the future. In terms of its potential, it can put an end to the dominance of the collective West, which has proved incapable of being responsible for the civilized development of international relations," he said.

According to the president, it is in the power of the member states of the association to ensure that the real levers of influence pass into the hands of the progressive world majority.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

