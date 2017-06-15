Lukashenko: Karabakh conflict must be solved without interference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conflicts in the post-Soviet space, including the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, must be resolved without foreign interference.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to BelTA that the due statement came from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko while speaking at a meeting with the State Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"I would like to see that the problems that we have are solved by ourselves at a negotiation table in Minsk, Moscow, in Yerevan, in other cities of the CSTO countries, with no influence of any other states, groups, round tables. Moreover, we can solve these problems in Karabakh, Transnistria, and Ukraine. These are our problems. We must solve them without foreign politburo and interventions," the President of Belarus stressed.

