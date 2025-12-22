Lula: EU-Mercosur deal will go ahead despite French opposition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Saturday (Dec. 20) that the signing of the long-awaited free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur—a bloc consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay—has been tentatively delayed until January.

The statement was made during the opening speech of the Mercosur Summit in Foz do Iguaçu, South Brazil. The meeting marks the end of Brazil’s presidency of the bloc, which will now pass to Paraguay for the next six months, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Saturday’s meeting was also the date chosen by European leaders for the signing of the agreement to be finalized.

“We had the opportunity to send a key message to the world in defense of multilateralism and to strengthen our strategic position in an increasingly competitive global scenario. But, unfortunately, Europe has not yet made up its mind. European leaders have asked for more time to discuss additional agricultural protection measures,” Lula reported.

The agreement is now expected to be signed in January, he said.

“Yesterday, I received a letter from the presidents of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] and the European Council [António Costa] in which they both express their expectation that the agreement will be approved in January,” the president stated.

Both Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa requested that the Mercosur Summit take place this Saturday, when they would be present, according to Lula, even in face of France’s well-known opposition to the trade agreement, due to fears of a loss of competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

The president reiterated that the postponement, however, was due to a problem with the Italian government, because of internal European Union issues regarding the distribution of funds for agriculture – and not opposition to the agreement itself.

Lula spoke about a telephone conversation he had with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on this issue and said that Europeans are committed to the agreement even though France is opposed to it.

“I had a telephone conversation with her [Giorgia Meloni]. She said verbatim that she will be ready to sign in early January. If she is ready to sign and only France is missing, according to Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, there will be no possibility for France, alone, to block the agreement. The agreement will be finalized, and I hope it will be signed, perhaps in the first month of Paraguay’s presidency, by my colleague Santiago Peña [Paraguayan president],” Lula declared.

News.Az