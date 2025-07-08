Lula to Trump: 'The world doesn’t want an emperor' Amid BRICS tariff threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose additional tariffs on BRICS nations, saying the world "does not want an emperor" and rejecting claims that the bloc is "anti-American".

Speaking at the conclusion of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Lula responded defiantly to Trump's warning of a 10% retaliatory tariff on member states if they pursued policies deemed hostile to the U.S, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"The world has changed. We don't want an emperor," Lula said, adding that BRICS seeks to reshape the global economic system and reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar. He called for gradual development of alternatives to dollar-based trade, led by national central banks.

The BRICS group, originally Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, recently expanded to include countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE, with Saudi Arabia participating as a partner. More than 30 countries have expressed interest in joining.

Other leaders also pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized that BRICS is not in competition with any other power, while Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stressed that the bloc promotes “win-win cooperation.”

The Trump administration, while not immediately imposing the threatened tariffs, has left the door open for future action. A U.S. official told Reuters the decision will depend on whether individual BRICS members pursue what Washington deems “anti-American” policies.

The exchange comes as Trump prepares to finalize dozens of trade agreements before a self-imposed July 9 deadline, continuing a combative trade stance that has drawn global criticism and created tension across major economic forums.

