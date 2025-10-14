LVMH appoints Maria Grazia Chiuri as Fendi’s new creative director

+ ↺ − 16 px

French luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) has appointed Maria Grazia Chiuri, the former Dior designer, as the new creative director of Fendi, the company announced on Tuesday.

Chiuri, known for her bold and feminist approach at Dior, will now oversee the artistic direction of the Italian fashion house, which is also part of LVMH’s extensive luxury portfolio, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Her appointment marks another major move within LVMH’s fashion empire, as the group continues to refresh leadership across its top brands.

