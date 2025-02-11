M23 rebels threaten to advance on Bukavu as fighting flares

Further fighting in the South Kivu province would also add to fears of adue to the presence of Burundian troops, backing up Congo, and reports of more Rwandan troops gathering at the border to support the M23.

The M23 had paused their march towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, after declaring athat was followed by calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire from

The regional leaders also called for direct talks between President Felix Tshisekedi's government and the M23 rebels.

Tshisekedi's ruling UDPS party on Tuesday said Congo would not engage directly with the M23, reiterating any negotiation with the rebels must be done alongside other armed groups within a peace process led by the East African regional bloc.

The M23 have not made any significant progress since seizing the mining town of Nyabibwe last week, but heavy shelling was reported along the front line on Tuesday morning, rebel, military and local sources told Reuters.