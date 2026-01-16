Machado promises to lead Venezuela "when the time is right"

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has insisted she will be elected president "when the right time comes" despite the United States sidelining her after overthrowing Nicolás Maduro.

US President Donald Trump has backed Maduro's former vice president Delcy Rodríguez as interim leader of the oil-rich country following the January 3 US military operation to seize Maduro, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president," Machado told Fox News's Fox & Friends show broadcast Friday after she met with Trump in Washington.

Machado's party has presented evidence that Maduro stole the 2024 election – claims supported by Washington and much of the international community.

But Trump has said that Machado does not have enough support among Venezuelans, and opted to stick with Rodríguez, so long as she toes the line on US access to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

"I want to serve my country where I am more useful. I got a mandate, and I have that mandate," Machado told Fox.

News.Az