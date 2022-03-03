Macron announces run for re-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an open letter to the French, officially announced his candidacy for the presidential elections to be held in April, News.Az reports

"I am a candidate who, together with you, must come up with a uniquely French and European response to the challenges of the century. I am a candidate who will defend our values threatened by world upheaval. I am a candidate who will prepare a future for our children and grandchildren so that we can make our own decisions today and tomorrow," the French leader said in his letter.

It should be noted that the first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10, and the second round will be held on April 24.

News.Az